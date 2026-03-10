Russia wants to create 20-km "buffer zone" along border in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, - Drapatyi

Russian troops are unlikely to plan an offensive on Sumy or Kharkiv this spring and summer. Their task is to create a 20-kilometre "buffer" zone along the border in both regions.

This was stated by the commander of the Joint Forces Group, Mykhailo Drapatyi, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, the Russians are "biting off" more and more border villages in the Sumy region, especially in places where the front line does not even pass.

In military terms, these are "tactical diversionary actions" or the use of the tactic of a thousand cuts. Such actions by the enemy are not followed by the arrival of heavy equipment, active assault operations, etc.

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"It cannot be said that this is a 'secondary front' or a 'front to draw out our forces'; no, it's just that each Russian group has its own tasks. The Sever group, which is facing us in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, is a buffer zone or, as they themselves call it, a 'zone of influence,'" Drapatyi explained.

The commander also stated that "we have a total of 12 identified areas where the enemy, with forces ranging from an assault company to, possibly, a battalion, will try to expand its zone of control."

"This will be in particular in the direction of Krasnopilskyi, Velykopysarivskyi, and Zolochivskyi," said Drapatyi.

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