Syrskyi made decision to strengthen resilience of Defence Forces in Donetsk Oblast: Occupiers are suffering critical losses in some areas

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi worked in units and subdivisions of the Defence Forces in Donetsk Oblast.

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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Decision made to strengthen resilience

As noted, Syrskyi met with commanders of corps, brigades, and battalions who carry out combat missions daily in the most difficult areas of the front.







Read more: Due to active actions of AFU, occupiers are forced to postpone dates of their planned operations, - Syrskyi

"I studied the specifics of combat operations in this section of the front line directly on site, discussed current issues related to the performance of combat missions and the level of support for our units. I approved a decision to strengthen the stability of the defence and improve logistics," the statement said.

Infiltration zones

According to Syrskyi, the peculiarity of the war at the current stage is that the concept of the "front line" is blurred, and in many areas, mutual "infiltration zones" for small infantry groups can reach more than 10 km.

Despite constant attempts by the enemy to infiltrate our lines, the units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces are holding their positions and, in some sections of the front, are conducting their own active offensive operations. The enemy is suffering significant, sometimes critical losses in manpower and equipment. Ukrainian units are effectively using unmanned systems, artillery and remote mining, consistently reducing the combat potential of Russian troops and disrupting their offensive plans," he added.

Read more: About 60% of damage on front line is caused by drones. 40% is caused by artillery, - Syrskyi