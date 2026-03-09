Due to active actions of AFU, occupiers are forced to postpone dates of their planned operations, - Syrskyi

The counteroffensive operation in the Oleksandrivka direction is ongoing. Over the course of a month, the Airborne Assault Forces regained control over 285.6 square kilometers.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to seize the operational initiative and force the enemy to play by our rules.

For the first time since 2024, when we conducted the Kursk offensive operation, our troops regained control over a larger area of Ukrainian territory in one month than the enemy had captured in the same period.

These and other results were analyzed at a working meeting on the results of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in February 2026," the statement said.

Read more: War has not reached dead end. Russia is losing more soldiers than it can recruit, - Syrskyi

Counteroffensive operation

"We are continuing our counteroffensive operation in the Oleksandrivka direction. Here, the Airborne Assault Forces have regained control of 285.6 square kilometers over the past month. In total, control has been regained over more than 400 square kilometers of territory since the start of the operation.

At the same time, in many other directions, our soldiers are holding back the enemy through active defense and, in some places, are advancing," said the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Syrskyi said that the occupying forces outnumber the Defense Forces by almost three times, but due to the active actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they are forced to postpone their planned operations, patch holes in their defenses, and transfer troops from other directions.

Read more: In February, Defense Forces regained control of more territory than Russia managed to seize, Syrskyi says

DeepStrike

"We are also striking the enemy on its own territory. In February, DeepStrike struck 85 targets. Taking into account previous periods, we have a cumulative effect – a 24.8% reduction in total oil processing in Russia.

We should also highlight our successful missile strike on the Votkinsk plant in Udmurtia, which produces "Iskander-M," "Oreshnik," and other missiles. In addition, the 18% decrease in the use of FPV drones by the Russians in February is likely the result of our strikes on enemy UAV arsenals," he explained.

Syrskyi noted that in February, missile forces carried out 228 strikes, and Air Force aviation carried out 104. UAVs also carried out 293,800 combat missions.

"During the meeting, I also heard reports on logistics, engineering and fortification work, restoration of combat readiness of units, the state of law and order in the troops, and so on.

Not everything comes easily, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding their ground, building up their capabilities, analyzing mistakes, and working to correct them," said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Issues

During my visits to the troops, many brigade commanders ask for help with armored vehicles. We are addressing this issue as well. In February, the trend in receiving international military aid improved somewhat. However, the main source of military equipment remains its restoration and repair by our own forces – in February, this figure increased by almost a quarter compared to January," he added.

See more: Sergeant training and anti-drone drills: Syrskyi chairs meeting on military training. PHOTOS