Sergeant training and anti-drone drills: Syrskyi chairs meeting on military training. PHOTOS

General Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting on the quality of training for servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. During the discussion, they reviewed the state of training for platoon commanders, the work of the network of sergeant colleges, and additional training measures for military personnel, in particular, anti-drone training.

According to Censor.NET, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrskyi reported this on his Facebook page.

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The importance of sergeants in the army

"Sergeants are the backbone of our army, and their training must be given enormous attention. During wartime, sergeants are the mainstay of combat units – they organise combat at the tactical level and serve as direct mentors and leaders for soldiers.

Their competence determines the coordination of actions, the preservation of the lives of our soldiers, and the effectiveness of their combat missions.

The sergeant's role in training and educating our soldiers is also important," Syrskyi wrote.

Read more: After AWOL, soldiers are sent to all combat brigades, including assault units, - General Staff

The commander-in-chief heard reports from the chief sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and representatives of military command bodies.

They analysed:

the level of training of platoon commanders in training centres and combat mission areas;

the quality and status of the implementation of basic-level sergeant training programmes;

the work of the network of sergeant colleges;

the results of training in the previous month;

additional measures for anti-drone training and training exercises for small fire teams.

Read more: Syrskyi: Quality of basic training in many brigades needs to be improved

"We discussed problematic issues and ways to resolve them. I set the appropriate tasks," Syrskyi noted.

Training of sergeants in combat mission areas

The high intensity of combat operations necessitates increased training of sergeants in combat mission areas.

I support these proposals and initiatives.

During 2025, more than 2,600 servicemen who have already proven themselves as true leaders in combat units underwent an accelerated training course for platoon commanders in the areas of responsibility of their brigades.

Read more: After AWOL, soldiers are sent to all combat brigades, including assault units, - General Staff

"I drew attention to the importance of professional training and training of sergeants. The priority is not quantity, but quality. After all, the better trained Ukrainian soldiers and sergeants are, the more lives our army will save. The more effectively it will carry out its mission - to destroy the enemy and preserve Ukraine," Syrsky emphasised.







