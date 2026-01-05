Syrskyi: Quality of basic training in many brigades needs to be improved

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the training potential of training centers is not being fully utilized, and the quality of basic training in many brigades needs to be improved.

He wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

Improving the level of training for soldiers

The commander emphasized that it is precisely the proper level of training that directly affects the preservation of the lives and health of soldiers.

According to him, significant progress has been made in this area over the course of the year.

"The number of instructors at training centers has been increased by 13%. Basic military training (BMT) has also been rolled out at combat brigade bases, and its duration and program have been brought into line with the requirements of modern warfare," Syrskyi said.

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The existence of problems

At the same time, Syrskyi emphasized that existing problems cannot be ignored.

"The training potential of training centers is not being fully utilized, and the quality of basic training in many brigades needs to be improved. We need to train and recruit more competent, truly professional instructors with practical combat experience," said the commander.

According to him, "our fundamental position is to focus not only on quantitative indicators, but above all on qualitative indicators of training."

Tasks set

In view of this, as Syrskyi said, following the results of the monthly working meeting on preparation issues, the following tasks were set:

Conduct BMT in the rear areas of brigades exclusively to the extent necessary for high-quality training and with mandatory compliance with the appropriate level of safety.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will conduct an additional investigation into this matter.

Other details of the meeting

During the meeting, reference models of BMT organization were also demonstrated, which other military units should use as a guide. Syrsky thanked the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade for its high standards, multifunctional training ground, modern training methods, and well-developed training facilities and equipment.

"Issues related to the School of Instructors in the Land Forces were discussed separately. With the support of the Come Back Alive Charitable Foundation, it has been established and is gaining capacity. The problem of transferring experienced specialists to instructor positions remains relevant both for the new School and for existing training centers. Appropriate solutions will be found. We are also working on the issue of additional financial incentives for instructors in combat brigades," said the chief.