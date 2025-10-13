NATO’s Steadfast Noon 2025 nuclear exercise begins in Netherlands

On Monday, October 13, NATO's annual Steadfast Noon 2025 nuclear exercises began in the Netherlands. The goal is to test the Alliance's readiness for nuclear deterrence.

This is stated in the Alliance's statement, reports Censor.NET.

During his visit to the Volkel air base, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that aircraft from Alliance member countries are involved in the exercises, including modern F-35A aircraft from the Dutch Air Force.

NATO noted that Steadfast Noon exercises are held annually and do not involve the use of nuclear weapons.

According to Rutte, the exercises are purely defensive in nature and demonstrate the Alliance's ability to maintain security in the Euro-Atlantic area.

"We must do this because it helps us ensure that our nuclear deterrent remains as reliable, safe, secure, and effective as possible. They also send a clear signal to any potential adversary that we will and can protect and defend all members of the Alliance from any threats," the NATO Secretary General emphasized.