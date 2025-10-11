UK and US conducted 12-hour mission near Russian border: This is signal to Putin, - Healey

Two Royal Air Force aircraft carried out a 12-hour mission alongside US and NATO forces to patrol Russia's border amid recent incursions by Russian drones and fighter jets into Alliance airspace.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

"This was a significant joint mission with our allies from the US and NATO," said British Defense Minister John Healey.

He stressed that this mission not only provides valuable intelligence to enhance the operational awareness of the British armed forces, but also sends a powerful signal about NATO unity to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Britain's adversaries.

It is noted that on Thursday, an RC-135 Rivet Joint electronic surveillance aircraft and a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft flew from the Arctic region past Belarus and Ukraine with the support of a US Air Force KC-135 tanker aircraft.

The UK stated that the operation was carried out after invading the airspace of NATO countries, including Poland, Romania, and Estonia.