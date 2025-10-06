NATO fighter jets intercepted Russian aircraft over Baltic three times last week

During the past week, NATO fighter jets patrolling the Alliance’s airspace over the Baltic states were scrambled three times to identify and escort Russian aircraft that violated flight regulations.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing Lithuania’s Ministry of Defence, the incidents occurred on Monday, October 6, and were detailed by LRT.

The outlet described two separate incidents that took place on September 30. On that day, NATO fighters were deployed to escort two Russian AN-12 transport aircraft flying from mainland Russia to the Kaliningrad region through international airspace.

It is noted that the planes had their radar transponders switched on but lacked flight plans, maintaining only radio contact with the Regional Flight Control Centre (RSVS).

That same day, NATO jets identified another AN-72 transport aircraft with transponders active and communication established with RSVS, as well as four SU-30 and two MIG-31 fighter jets flying from Kaliningrad without transponders, flight plans, or radio communication.

In addition, on October 1, NATO fighters escorted a SU-35 and identified a tactical reconnaissance aircraft SU-24.

