Ukrainian experts are teaching NATO allies how to effectively counter Russian drones. Their expertise is recognized at the level of Denmark and NATO.

The recent escalation of Russian drone incursions across Europe has only underscored Ukraine's growing role. Individual countries, including Denmark and Poland, have begun to establish joint training initiatives to combat drones with the participation of Ukrainian instructors. Ukraine plays a key role in shaping Europe's collective defense against Russian UAVs.

Ukraine's expertise in combating drones was discussed at the European Political Community summit in Copenhagen.

"The only expert in the world right now when it comes to countering drones is Ukraine, because they are fighting Russian drones on an almost daily basis," said Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

She called on Europe to take all the experience and technology from Ukraine and incorporate it into its own rearmament.

"Ukraine is a leading country in the field of military innovation and anti-drone technology. Ukraine's willingness to share its knowledge with NATO partners is very important," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte agreed with Frederiksens assessment.