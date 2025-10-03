Ukraine’s DELTA becomes primary command system for joint team at NATO exercises

Ukraine’s DELTA combat system was used as the primary command-and-control platform for the joint multinational team during the NATO REPMUS 2025 exercises.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this, Censor.NET reported.

The system coordinated more than 100 unmanned platforms, including maritime, underwater, ground and aerial drones.

This was the second consecutive year Ukraine participated in NATO’s REPMUS 2025 — the largest international exercise for practicing the use of unmanned systems in maritime operations. During the drills, Ukrainian service members shared combat experience with partners.

"DELTA has proven compatible with the latest Alliance standards. It also shows that Ukrainian technologies not only meet NATO requirements but are shaping new approaches to warfare. This is proof of our ability to quickly adapt to any combat environment — at sea, on land or in the air," Shmyhal added.

