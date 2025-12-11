After AWOL, soldiers are sent to all combat brigades, including assault units, - General Staff

Servicemen who returned to reserve battalions after leaving their units without permission (AWOL) are being sent to all combat brigades that need personnel reinforcements, including the Airborne Assault Troops and assault units.

This was reported by the press service of the military leadership, according to Censor.NET.

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The General Staff has simplified the mechanism for AWOL

It is noted that the military is taking systematic steps to simplify the mechanisms for transferring servicemen between military units and moving away from the "paper army".

For example, a simplified mechanism has recently been introduced for sending a letter of recommendation for a serviceman from the military unit to which he wishes to transfer to the military unit where he is serving, using electronic document management.

The mechanism introduced guarantees that the letter of recommendation will definitely be considered by the commander of the military unit as soon as possible, the General Staff notes.

Thanks to this, the soldier will not need to apply with a letter of recommendation to lower-level commanders (section, platoon, company, battalion), which reduces subjective factors in decision-making and the number of approvals by heads of structural units.

Read more: Mobilised personnel will now be distributed among military units even before start of BCAT, - Palisa

Changes regarding return after AWOL

In addition, the mechanism for assigning servicemen who have returned after unauthorised absence from their unit (AWOL) to positions in new military units has been simplified.

The changes eliminate intermediate links in the processing of documents, in particular the army corps, operational command, type, etc.

Read more: Soldiers were warned that it would only be possible to transfer through AWOL to assault troops, - media

"These steps are designed to speed up the appointment of military personnel to positions, make the process of their transfer more transparent, and eliminate manipulation by certain officials to obstruct such transfers. The changes introduced do not change the conditions for returning to service after AWOL," the General Staff emphasises.

At the same time, they noted that these changes make it impractical for military personnel to go for AWOL in the hope of being transferred to a military unit of their choice.

"Letters of recommendation, which are now purely electronic, should not be a means of transferring from a combat brigade performing tasks on the active front line to a military unit with more comfortable conditions of service.

There are other legal instruments for transfers between units, not AWOL," added the military leadership.

Read more: Main reason for AWOL is lack of motivation and clear terms of service, - colonel Riumshyn