Mobilised personnel will now be distributed among military units even before start of BCAT, - Palisa

Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Pavlo Palisa, following the results of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's meeting, explained how the new mechanism for distributing personnel between brigades on the front line will work. In his opinion, from now on, there should be fewer manual decisions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, Palisa announced this on Facebook.

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Monthly replenishment of brigades

According to him, this is a new approach to the distribution of mobilised personnel among military units even before the start of basic training.

"Fair, even and predictable. This means that each brigade performing combat tasks on the line of contact will receive a stable, fixed number of mobilised personnel every month. There should be fewer manual decisions, and a clear system should be put in place that allows commanders to plan for the recovery and training of personnel," he explained.

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What will change

The training of recruits will be conducted as closely as possible to the conditions of a specific brigade.

Today, 37 combat brigades have the right to conduct basic military training independently, and these capabilities will be expanded.

Where there are no training facilities yet, training will take place in training centres and training battalions of army corps, but with full support from brigade instructors, Palisa emphasises.

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"For brigades, this means predictability, the ability to form their own training cycles, coordinate units, and work with people in a more systematic way. This is a long-overdue step that directly affects the stability of the line of combat.

Together with the General Staff and commanders, we continue to work on the details of implementation. The main thing is that this system works fairly, equally for everyone, and helps those who are defending today," added the deputy head of the Presidential Office.