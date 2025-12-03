Svyrydenko: Next year, 2.8 trillion hryvnias will be allocated to army – that is almost 60% of all expenditures

In 2026, 2.8 trillion hryvnia will be allocated to the army, which is almost 60% of all expenditures.

This was announced by the head of government, Yuliia Svyrydenko, commenting on the adoption of the state budget for 2026, according to Censor.NET.

She welcomed the adoption of the state budget for 2026 and stressed that it is important for the Cabinet of Ministers that it be balanced and meet the real needs of the country during the war.

"The 2026 state budget is an important basis for planning the country's life for the next year and obtaining international financing, including assistance under the new IMF program for 2026-2029," the prime minister said.

Svyrydenko noted that the key priorities of the budget are defense, security, and social stability.

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Defense

"Defense and security — the state allocates 100% of its own revenues to the Armed Forces: financial support for military personnel and their families, strengthening air defense, and the development and production of Ukrainian weapons, including drones. Next year, we will spend 2.8 trillion hryvnia on the army, which is almost 60% of all expenditures," said the head of government.

Social sustainability

The budget allocates UAH 273.9 billion (+UAH 75 billion by 2025) for education. In particular, UAH 195.3 billion (+UAH 55.4 billion by 2025), which takes into account a 30% increase in salaries for teaching and scientific-pedagogical workers from January 1, 2026. The government is also developing a new system of remuneration for educators, which is expected to come into effect in September 2026.

UAH 258.6 billion (+UAH 38.8 billion by 2025) will be allocated to healthcare.

Priorities include: increasing salaries for primary and emergency care physicians, free medicines, and health checks for citizens aged 40+.

UAH 72.6 billion was allocated for support for IDPs.

"We are focusing on supporting people who have lost their homes due to the war. In particular, UAH 1.4 billion has been allocated to a new program to support IDPs from TOT," said Svyrydenko.

Veterans policy — UAH 18.9 billion. It is noted that funding will increase by UAH 6.3 billion compared to last year. This includes housing support and tools for further reintegration into civilian life.

— UAH 18.9 billion. It is noted that funding will increase by UAH 6.3 billion compared to last year. This includes housing support and tools for further reintegration into civilian life. "Social support — UAH 468.5 billion (+UAH 47.6 billion by 2025), including pensions, social payments to vulnerable groups, benefits, and subsidies; support for persons with disabilities and demographic development — comprehensive support for families with newborns and young children (prenatal and postnatal care, nurseries, school starter kits)," said the head of government.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers has allocated funds to create safe conditions in frontline regions. For the first time, UAH 1 billion has been allocated for shelters in kindergartens.

Support for entrepreneurs

"We plan to continue programs to support businesses and Ukrainian manufacturers as part of the "Made in Ukraine" policy. In particular, the state budget provides funds for "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%," industrial parks, programs for partial compensation for Ukrainian machinery and equipment, grants, and other initiatives to develop Ukrainian manufacturers. Funds are also allocated to provide Ukrainians with housing under the "єОселя" program," said the head of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Support for regions

UAH 293 billion will be allocated to support regions, including those near the front line.

"These funds will cover teachers' salaries, support local budgets, finance school meals for grades 1-11, education, social protection, healthcare, and compensate for differences in tariffs," says Svyrydenko.

"The goal of the budget is to ensure the country's defense, support the people, and create conditions for economic growth even in the face of a full-scale invasion," the prime minister added.