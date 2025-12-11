Soldiers were warned that it would only be possible to transfer through AWOL to assault troops, - media

Ukrainian military personnel have been warned that transferring through the AWOL will become much more difficult. Brigades warn that the General Staff has changed the mechanism for returning from the AWOL.

According to Censor.NET, a soldier from the AFU's Land Forces brigade told hromadske about one such message.

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What is known?

Now, it is only possible to return to the Airborne Assault Troops or assault regiments.

Read more: Number of AWOL and desertion proceedings surged in 2025 – Prosecutor General’s Office. DOCUMENT

"The new conditions stipulate that letters of recommendation and written approvals from unit commanders should be disregarded, and personnel who have returned after AWOL should be sent to specific priority units (assault regiments and Airborne Assault Troops).

This information must be communicated to all military personnel not as a horror story, but as information, so that most military personnel understand that the scheme of transfer to a selected unit as a result of AWOL no longer works," the publication quotes the statement as saying.

Other conditions

Another brigade of the Ground Forces has banned the issuance of references and letters of recommendation to military personnel who have gone for AWOL.

Read more: Prosecutor General’s Office explained disappearance of data on AWOL and desertion from statistics

The unit is being asked to recruit soldiers from AWOL not through letters and references, but through reserve battalions.

"Our recruitment is closed. They come in and go straight to the assault troops," said another battalion commander who had already encountered the new rules for working with AWOL.

The General Staff advised the publication to write an official request for comment on how the transfer mechanism through the AWOL will work in the future. They are currently awaiting a response.

Read more: Over 21,600 soldiers went AWOL from army in October – Ihor Lutsenko

Journalist Diana Butsko also published a screenshot of one of the messages.

According to her, the commander of one of the battalions encountered this in practice.

"He had previously written a letter of reference for a soldier who had left for AWOL but wanted to return to the army and was ready to join the infantry, but specifically under this commander. When the soldier went to the Military Law and Order Service and TCR, he was sent to assault regiment N. He ran away, went to another TCR — and was sent to assault regiment M," she said.

Read more: Nearly 290,000 AWOL and desertion cases opened during full-scale war – Prosecutor General’s Office. INFOGRAPHICS