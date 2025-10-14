Nearly 290,000 AWOL and desertion cases opened during full-scale war – Prosecutor General’s Office. INFOGRAPHICS

From January 2022 to September 2025, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies opened nearly 290,000 criminal proceedings for absence without leave (AWOL) and desertion.

This is stated in the response of the Prosecutor General's Office to a request from the Ukrainska Pravda media outlet, Censor.NET reports.

The report states that between January 2022 and September 2025, 235,646 criminal proceedings were registered for AWOL and 53,954 for desertion.

For comparison, between January 2022 and September 2024, law enforcement registered about 60,000 cases of AWOL and nearly 30,000 for desertion.

