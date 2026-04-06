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Ruscists struck petrol station in Kharkiv region: four fuel tanks were on fire. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers struck a petrol station in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, with a drone.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service press office, according to Censor.NET.
Details
As a result of the attack, four fuel tanks with a capacity of 10 and 25 cubic metres caught fire.
A utility building on the grounds of a private residence also caught fire.
No one was injured, and the fire was extinguished by the emergency services.
Background
- As a reminder, on 6 April, Russian occupiers attacked the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, specifically a high-rise building. There are casualties.
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