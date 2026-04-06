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News Photo Shelling of Kharkiv region
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Ruscists struck petrol station in Kharkiv region: four fuel tanks were on fire. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers struck a petrol station in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, with a drone.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service press office, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

As a result of the attack, four fuel tanks with a capacity of 10 and 25 cubic metres caught fire.

A utility building on the grounds of a private residence also caught fire.

No one was injured, and the fire was extinguished by the emergency services.

Russians struck a petrol station in the Kharkiv region: a fire broke out
Russians struck a petrol station in the Kharkiv region: a fire broke out
Russians struck a petrol station in the Kharkiv region: a fire broke out
Russians struck a petrol station in the Kharkiv region: a fire broke out
Russians struck a petrol station in the Kharkiv region: a fire broke out

Read more: Three women from Chuhuiv injured in enemy attack

Background

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: four dead and 11 injured. PHOTO

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gas station (73) shoot out (18004) Kharkiv region (1811) Bohodukhivskyy district (148) Zolochiv (48)
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