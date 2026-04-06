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Ruscists attacked public transport stop and high-rise building in Kharkiv: one person injured (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russian occupiers struck the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with a "Shahed" drone.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

According to the mayor, there are casualties. The exact number is being confirmed.

He later added that the enemy drone struck near a public transport stop – the driver of a city bus was injured and the minibus he was driving was damaged.

An investigation into the site of the strike is ongoing.

Later, the mayor reported another strike right next to a high-rise building in the Kyivskyi district. The strike hit the top floor of the apartment block. There was no fire. In the courtyard, cars were damaged. Information regarding casualties is currently being verified.

Read more: Russian strike on bus stop in Kherson: number of injured has risen to six

Russia attacked a public transport stop in Kharkiv
Russia attacked a public transport stop in Kharkiv

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