Russian strike on bus stop in Kherson: number of injured has risen to six

The number of people injured in the Russian shelling of a public transportation stop in Kherson has risen to six.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an official statement issued by the Kherson City Council on April 5.

According to authorities, another victim sought medical attention following an attack that took place the day before in the Korabelnyi district of the city. The victim is a 48-year-old man.

New information about the victims

City officials noted that the man had been diagnosed with a concussion and blast injury. After examining him, doctors recommended that he undergo outpatient treatment.

As a reminder, a medical worker was killed in this attack. The shelling struck a public transportation stop where civilians were present.

We previously reported that Russian occupiers mined the road bridge across the Koshova River. The police have urged people not to travel through that area.

Read more: Russian shelling of Kherson region: two dead and ten wounded, including child