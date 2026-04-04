Russian shelling of Kherson region: two dead and ten wounded, including child
Throughout the day on April 4, 2026, the Russian army shelled settlements in the Kherson region with artillery, mortars, and UAVs, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.
According to the latest reports, two people have been killed and nine others injured as a result of the Russian aggression.
Attacks on Kherson
Throughout the day, the occupiers carried out several artillery attacks on Kherson. As a result, a woman was killed. Five other people were injured, including an ambulance paramedic.
Later, in the regional capital, a woman and her young child were injured by an enemy UAV.
At around 5:00 p.m., Russian forces once again shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson. As a result of the attack, a 38-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries.
It is also known that a 45-year-old woman from Kherson sustained blast injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds. The victim is receiving the necessary medical care.
Shelling of the region
- In Bilozersk, a local resident was injured in an artillery attack.
- In the village of Shchaslyve, a rescue worker was injured in a drone attack.
It is reported that the attacks damaged private homes, apartment buildings, a sports school, and vehicles.
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