Day in Kharkiv region: four dead and 11 injured. PHOTO

Four people were killed, and a further 11 were injured, including a child, as a result of enemy strikes on Kharkiv and the surrounding region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Synehubov.

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Casualties

In Kharkiv, a 72-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were killed, while a 63-year-old woman, two men aged 63 and 29, and a 2-year-old girl were injured.

In the village of Kivsharivka, Kupianska community, a 57-year-old woman was killed, and a 42-year-old man was injured. In the village of Bakhtyn, Borivska community, a 63-year-old man was killed, and men aged 51 and 52 were injured. In the village of Pryshyb, Donetsk community, a 70-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. In the village of Odradne, Shevchenkivska community, a 54-year-old man and a woman aged 48 and 85 were injured.

The enemy attacked the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv with UAVs.

Read more: Three women from Chuhuiv injured in enemy attack

Strikes on districts

The enemy actively used various types of weaponry in the Kharkiv region:

8 KAB;

7 Geran-2 UAVs;

3 "Molniya" UAVs;

3 FPV drones;

26 UAVs (type to be confirmed).

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

in Kharkiv, a medical facility, a pharmacy, 4 vehicles, and a civilian enterprise were damaged;

In the Bohodukhiv district, an apartment block, a car, and a farm building (village of Klynova Novoselivka) were damaged, as were two apartment blocks (villages of Lyutivka and Odnorobivka);

In the Kupiansk district, an educational establishment, an incubator ( Velykyi Burluk village), a house (Odradne village), four apartment blocks, a car, two garages, and an administrative building ( Shevchenkove village) were damaged;

In the Izium district, a house (village of Bakhtyn) and two houses (village of Pryshyb) were damaged;

In the Kharkiv district, a greenhouse (village of Slatine) and a car (village of Solonitsivka) were damaged.

See more: Russians attacked 44 settlements in Kharkiv region in week: three dead and 75 injured. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack





