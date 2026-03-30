Russians attacked 44 settlements in Kharkiv region in week: three dead and 75 injured. PHOTOS
Over the past week, 44 settlements in the Kharkiv region, including the city of Kharkiv, have come under enemy attack, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.
Casualties of the shelling
It is noted that 75 people were injured as a result of the attacks, including a 15-year-old girl
Sadly, three people were killed.
What the Russians used
The enemy actively used various types of weaponry in the Kharkiv region:
- 1 missile;
- 44 KABs;
- 51 ‘Geran-2’ UAVs;
- 1 "Lancet" UAV;
- 33 ‘Molniya’ UAVs;
- 28 FPV drones;
- 121 UAVs (type being established).
Damage
As a result of the Russian strikes, the civilian infrastructure of the Izium district suffered the most, where 87 private houses, 10 outbuildings, an agricultural enterprise building, and 6 vehicles were damaged.
Significant damage was recorded in the Bohodukhiv district: 2 apartment buildings, 19 private houses, 4 vehicles, 4 administrative buildings, 2 educational institutions, 2 agricultural enterprises, a community center, power grids, 4 warehouses, and 2 outbuildings.
In the city of Kharkiv, the enemy damaged 7 apartment blocks, 11 private houses, 24 cars, a restaurant and road surfaces.
State Emergency Service units were deployed to extinguish 30 fires caused by enemy shelling.
298 explosive devices were defused.
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