Enemy attacked Kharkiv with UAVs: there are casualties and damaged houses. PHOTOS

Russian forces have launched a drone strike on residential buildings in Kharkiv; there are casualties.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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There are casualties

According to preliminary data, two people have been injured.

The Russian strikes targeted the private residential area in the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city.

Read more: Serviceman and stand-up comedian Artur Petrov killed while evacuating wounded

Consequences

The shelling damaged outbuildings and caused a fire. A 10-square-metre outbuilding was on fire. Four private residential houses were damaged.











Units of the State Emergency Service, including bomb disposal experts and psychologists, were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the Russian shelling.

Watch more: Consequences of enemy attack on Kharkiv: eight people injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS