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Enemy attacked Kharkiv with UAVs: there are casualties and damaged houses. PHOTOS
Russian forces have launched a drone strike on residential buildings in Kharkiv; there are casualties.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
There are casualties
According to preliminary data, two people have been injured.
The Russian strikes targeted the private residential area in the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city.
Consequences
The shelling damaged outbuildings and caused a fire. A 10-square-metre outbuilding was on fire. Four private residential houses were damaged.
Units of the State Emergency Service, including bomb disposal experts and psychologists, were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the Russian shelling.
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