Serviceman and stand-up comedian Artur Petrov killed while evacuating wounded

Ukrainian stand-up comedian Artur Petrov was killed in Kharkiv Oblast while evacuating the wounded.

As reported by Censor.NET, this became known from a Facebook post by his wife.

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The tragedy occurred on March 18 in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi.

Circumstances of his death

According to his wife, Artur Petrov was killed while evacuating the wounded.

"On March 18, Artur was killed in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi during the evacuation of the wounded. He had been serving in the military since April of last year, and in recent months was with the 43rd Separate Mechanized Brigade," she said.

His wife also noted that she would announce the date and time of the farewell ceremony separately after his body is returned home.

"When he returns home, I will write about the day of the farewell," she added.

In conclusion, she addressed everyone who knew Artur with a request to keep a bright memory of him.

"Please remember him as funny," the serviceman’s wife wrote.

Read more: North Side Group co-founder, serviceman Yaroslav Chernyshev, killed at front

What is known about Artur Petrov

Before joining the military, Artur Petrov was a well-known stand-up comedian and had performed with Pidpilnyi Stand-Up for more than seven years.

He also took part in the television shows Rozsmishy Komika, Goodnight Club, and Comic for a Million.

In addition to performing, Petrov worked as a screenwriter on the project I’m Ashamed of My Body.

He had previously said that he was working on a serious medical project where humor helped communicate complex topics.

Artur Petrov was a family man — he lived with his wife, two children, his mother-in-law, and a dog.

See more: Police officer Yurii Tarasenko killed while carrying out combat mission in Kupiansk. PHOTO