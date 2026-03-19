North Side Group co-founder, serviceman Yaroslav Chernyshev, killed at front

Ukrainian serviceman Yaroslav Chernyshev, call sign "Major," who was a co-founder of the military community North Side Group, has been killed in the war against Russia.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced on the community’s social media pages.

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Details

After completing his studies in 2016, Yaroslav Chernyshev immediately joined the military during the Anti-Terrorist Operation.

He served in the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade and later, in 2020, joined the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade.

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North Side Group is a military community founded in Kharkiv by Ukrainian servicemen. On their social media, its members covered combat operations, including the battles for Bakhmut, as well as the evacuation of servicemen.

In addition, the community created themed merchandise, including clothing and patches. One of the best known was the "donbasonia" patch.

Chernyshev himself described the North Side Group as a concept of Ukrainian military style.

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