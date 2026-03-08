9-year-old Hordii Udovychenko and his mother were killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv. PHOTO

As a result of a Russian missile strike on the night of 7 March on a high-rise building in Kharkiv, primary school teacher Olena Udovychenko and her nine-year-old son Gordii were killed.

This was reported on Facebook by Kharkiv Lyceum No. 6 and the Ukrainian Hockey Federation, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known about Olena Udovychenko and her son

Olena Udovychenko worked as a primary school teacher at Kharkiv Lyceum No. 6. Her son Gordii was passionate about hockey and played for the Bilyi Bars team.

"Sensitive, open, always ready to help — that's how everyone knew Olena Mykhailivna. She knew how to support in difficult times and inspired her young students to achieve and discover. They say that primary school teachers lay the foundation for a person's future, and Olena Mykhailivna did this with boundless love, giving each child a piece of her motherly warmth," the lyceum said in a statement.

Photo: Facebook page of Kharkiv Lyceum No. 6

Hordii studied at the lyceum where his mother worked.

"Little Hordii, a student at our lyceum, was always an example of a diligent, well-mannered, open boy who grew up in a loving family," the school said.

The White Bear team recalls: "Hordii was a sincere, kind, and open boy who loved hockey, his team, and training very much. We remember his smile, his diligence on the ice, and the joy with which he came to every class... Today, we have lost not only a young hockey player but also his mother. We have lost a part of our big hockey family," the Hockey Federation shared its memories.

Read also: Strike on Kharkiv: Russia likely used Izdelie-30 missile, says prosecutor's office.

Russia's strike on Kharkiv on the night of 7 March

Earlier, it was reported that an enemy ballistic missile had hit a multi-storey building in Kharkiv. Eleven people are known to have been killed, including two children.

Read more: Sybiha called on partners not to weaken sanctions against Russia after attack on Kharkiv