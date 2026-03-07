Sybiha called on partners not to weaken sanctions against Russia after attack on Kharkiv

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stressed that sanctions against Russia cannot be lifted while the Russian Federation continues to terrorize Ukraine and support Iran and North Korea in their military actions.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in a post on X.

Russia is a terrorist state.

Restrictions against Russian murderers cannot be relaxed while they continue to kill Ukrainian children in their sleep.

We must not weaken sanctions or bans on international sporting and cultural events," Sybiha wrote.

He noted that the regime in Moscow not only terrorizes Ukraine, but also spreads terror throughout the world. It helps Iran kill and destroy. It strengthens North Korea and its ability to threaten the region.

"Pressure on Russia must be increased in order to restore lasting peace for Ukraine and for the sake of international peace and security," Sybiha said.

See more: Ukrzaliznytsia has already restored most of sections damaged by shelling: trains are returning to their schedules. PHOTO

The attack on Kharkiv on March 7

On the night of March 7, Russian invaders struck a high-rise building in Kharkiv with a ballistic missile. The enemy strike effectively destroyed the entrance hall and damaged a nearby building.

Currently, 16 victims are known. Four wounded people were taken to hospitals, including an 11-year-old boy. The child suffered significant injuries and is in extremely serious condition in intensive care.

A 6-year-old boy from the same family was also injured. He was diagnosed with bruises and is in satisfactory condition.

As of 3 p.m., the death toll stands at 11 people, including two children: a 13-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy.

The rescue operation is ongoing.

What preceded it?

The US Department of the Treasury is considering lifting sanctions on Russian oil due to the global oil shortage caused by the military operation against Iran.