Kyiv bids farewell to fallen AFU serviceman Mykyta Dotsenko. VIDEO

Today, 12 March, a farewell ceremony was held at the Holy Transfiguration Cathedral for Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) serviceman Mykyta Dotsenko, who was heroically killed while defending his homeland.

Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

At the age of 22, Mykyta Dotsenko volunteered to join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and was the only son of General Danylo Dotsenko. Eternal memory to the hero.

See more: 9-year-old Hordii Udovychenko and his mother were killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv. PHOTO

Ukraine’s losses

As reported earlier, on 9 March 2026, pilot and Hero of Ukraine Oleksandr Dovhach, commander of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, was killed in the eastern direction.

See more: Serviceman and media professional Volodymyr Fomichenko-Zakutskyi killed defending Ukraine. PHOTO