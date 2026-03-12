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Kyiv bids farewell to fallen AFU serviceman Mykyta Dotsenko. VIDEO
Today, 12 March, a farewell ceremony was held at the Holy Transfiguration Cathedral for Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) serviceman Mykyta Dotsenko, who was heroically killed while defending his homeland.
Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
At the age of 22, Mykyta Dotsenko volunteered to join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and was the only son of General Danylo Dotsenko. Eternal memory to the hero.
Ukraine’s losses
- As reported earlier, on 9 March 2026, pilot and Hero of Ukraine Oleksandr Dovhach, commander of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, was killed in the eastern direction.
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