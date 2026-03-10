Serviceman and media professional Volodymyr Fomichenko-Zakutskyi killed defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Former Zaborona Media marketing director Volodymyr Fomichenko-Zakutskyi was killed while carrying out a combat mission in the Donetsk region.

This was reported to the Institute of Mass Information by Kateryna Serhatskova, head of the 2402 Foundation (Daily Humanity) and co-founder of Zaborona Media, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

According to Kateryna, Volodymyr’s death was officially announced today, 10 March. It is known that he died on 26 February 2026 in Pokrovsk (Donetsk region) while performing a combat mission.

As Kateryna Serhatskova told the IMI, Volodymyr had worked as marketing director at Zaborona Media since 2021 and was actively involved in developing the business model and building the audience. Before that, he worked in marketing at Film.ua and had spent most of his life in the film industry.

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Assistance to journalists

He also played an important role in launching the 2402 Foundation. In the first months of the full-scale invasion, he volunteered, helped organize safety training for journalists, shared safety information, and helped find specialists.

It is known that Volodymyr went to the front at the end of 2022.

"He said that he could no longer remain a civilian because he had a duty to defend the country and all of us. He was an ordinary soldier, but he studied a lot and quickly learned how to operate drones and use drones to guide larger, more complex systems, including foreign ones," Kateryna said.

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