39th Tactical Aviation Brigade Commander Oleksandr Dovhach killed during combat mission

On March 9, 2026, pilot and Hero of Ukraine Oleksandr Dovhach, who was the commander of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, was killed in the Eastern direction.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, informs Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"This afternoon, March 9, 2026, in the Eastern direction, under conditions of significant enemy air superiority and powerful counteraction by enemy air defense systems, Colonel Oleksandr Dovhach – commander of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, Hero of Ukraine – was killed. He once again performed a combat mission, unfortunately, at the cost of his own life," the statement reads.

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More about the Hero of Ukraine

Oleksandr Dovhach was not just a commander. He was a true leader and combat pilot. From the first days of the full-scale invasion, the brigade under his command dealt accurate and painful strikes to the enemy.

He carried out hundreds of combat sorties, hitting command posts, equipment, and enemy communication assets. He repeatedly provided cover for strike and bomber aviation, and destroyed enemy drones and missiles. He fought for the Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions, and Snake Island, the Air Force stated.

"He was the first to go into battle, took on the most risky tasks, and inspired his subordinates to take bold and decisive action. The circumstances are being established," the command added.

On September 30, 2025, Dovhach was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine "for personal courage and heroism displayed in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and selfless service to the Ukrainian people."

According to open-source data, among combat aircraft, the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, based in the Zhytomyr region, is equipped only with Su-27 fighters.

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