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Kherson patrol officer Andrii Antsybor killed in Russian drone attack. PHOTO
On the morning of 3 March, an enemy UAV cut short the life of Kherson patrol officer Andrii Antsybor.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to the regional police communications department.
What is known about him?
As noted, Andrii joined the police force in Kherson in 2016. Colleagues remember him as compassionate and sociable. Strong and sincere. He was faithful to his oath, fair, and had a deep sense of duty.
Andriy is survived by his wife, 12-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter.
"Forever 39. Forever in our hearts. Forever in the ranks," the police added.
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