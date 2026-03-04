While defending Ukraine, serviceman, folklorist and artist Bohdan Pidhornyi was killed. PHOTO

While defending Ukraine against Russian aggression, serviceman, folklorist and artist Bohdan Pidhornyi was killed.

The tragic news was reported by Ukrainian PEN in a Facebook post, Censor.NET reports.

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More about the fallen defender

Bohdan Pidhornyi graduated from the Faculty of Ukrainian Philology and Journalism at V. H. Korolenko Poltava National Pedagogical University.

He was a local historian and researcher of oral folk traditions. He documented folklore, including in the Novi Sanzhary area, recording songs and testimonies in villages.

As an ethnographer, he studied the traditions of embroidery and block printing, made printing blocks, and effectively brought this old craft back into practice. He worked with wood, carved, made wax candles, kept bees, and played the tambourine.

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