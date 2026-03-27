Consequences of enemy attack on Kharkiv: eight people injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Eight people were injured following a drone strike on a residential building in Kharkiv during the night. Parts of the high-rise building have been partially destroyed.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
"Russia attacked Kharkiv again last night. One of the strikes hit a nine-storey residential block," the statement said.
As a result of the strike, the internal structures and the balcony of a flat on the top floor were partially destroyed. Eight people were injured.
Consequences of the strike
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