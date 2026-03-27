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Consequences of enemy attack on Kharkiv: eight people injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Eight people were injured following a drone strike on a residential building in Kharkiv during the night. Parts of the high-rise building have been partially destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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"Russia attacked Kharkiv again last night. One of the strikes hit a nine-storey residential block," the statement said.

As a result of the strike, the internal structures and the balcony of a flat on the top floor were partially destroyed. Eight people were injured.

Read more: Russian forces struck UAV near restaurant and residential building in Kharkiv: there are casualties (updated). PHOTOS

Consequences of the strike

Russian drone hits 9-storey building in Kharkiv: casualties reported
Russian drone hits 9-storey building in Kharkiv: casualties reported
Russian drone hits 9-storey building in Kharkiv: casualties reported
Russian drone hits 9-storey building in Kharkiv: casualties reported
Russian drone hits 9-storey building in Kharkiv: casualties reported
Russian drone hits 9-storey building in Kharkiv: casualties reported

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drone (2780) Kharkiv (1673) Kharkiv region (1781) Kharkivskyy district (579)
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