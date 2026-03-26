Russian forces struck UAV near restaurant and residential building in Kharkiv: there are casualties (updated). PHOTOS

Russian invaders attacked the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv with drones. A restaurant is reported to have been hit.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

According to the mayor, an enemy drone struck the Slobidskyi district.

Another enemy drone was also recorded to have crashed in the Slobidskyi district—without exploding.

"The strike hit one of the city's restaurants; according to preliminary information, there are casualties, and their number and condition are being verified. Windows have been shattered in nearby high-rise buildings," Terekhov noted.

The mayor later clarified that the strike hit the ground near residential buildings and a restaurant.

According to the regional prosecutor’s office, the enemy attack damaged the building’s facade, shattered windows, and damaged at least 10 vehicles.

A 65-year-old man was wounded, and five women are in a state of acute shock.

According to preliminary data, the Russian army used a BM-35 ("Italmas") UAV.

See more: Enemy attack on Kharkiv: gas and electricity networks damaged in one of districts. PHOTOS









