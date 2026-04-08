Ruscists attacked refinery in Merefa, Kharkiv region: no injuries

On the night of April 8, Russian troops attacked an oil refinery in Merefa, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Anastasia Cherednykova, head of the plant’s legal department, according to Censor.NET, which cites Suspilne.

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"The company has suffered significant losses. No one was injured. If I'm not mistaken, this is the fifth attack on the company since the start of the full-scale invasion. The plant will continue to operate because it employs a very large number of workers. We will resume operations, but we can't say yet how long that will take," she said.

At the same time, the head of the Regional Military Administration, Synehubov, stated that four houses and three cars were damaged as a result of Russian strikes in Merefa.

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