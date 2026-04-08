Pair of drug addicts were planning terrorist attack in Kharkiv on behalf of Russian Federation: they have been detained, - SSU. PHOTOS
The Security Service’s counter-intelligence unit has foiled yet another terrorist attack in Kharkiv. Following pre-emptive measures, two Russian agents who were planning an explosion in the city centre have been detained.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.
What is known about the preparations for the attack?
According to the case file, the suspects had manufactured a homemade bomb, which they intended to plant in the centre of Kharkiv and detonate remotely during the busiest time of the day.
In the event of a bloody terrorist attack, the Russians hoped to provoke panic in Kharkiv in order to destabilise the socio-political situation in the frontline city.
Arrest
SSU officers uncovered the hostile intentions in time and detained the agents in the regional centre whilst they were assembling the bomb in a rented flat.
Who were the Russian agents?
As the investigation established, the terrorist attack was being prepared by a local married couple of drug addicts who came to the attention of the ruscists while looking for "money for a fix" on Telegram channels.
After being recruited, the suspects received instructions from their Russian handler on how to make a homemade explosive device (HED) using readily available materials.
In the next stage, the agents identified the target of the planned terrorist attack and "agreed" it with the ruscists.
- During searches, a ready-made IED, remnants of explosive components, mobile phones for remote detonation, and a smartphone containing evidence of contact with a Russian intelligence officer were seized from the detainees.
- SSU investigators informed the detainees that they were suspected of offences under Part 1 of Article 14 and Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation to commit a terrorist act by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).
- The suspects are in custody. They face up to 12 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.
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