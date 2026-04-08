Pair of drug addicts were planning terrorist attack in Kharkiv on behalf of Russian Federation: they have been detained, - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service’s counter-intelligence unit has foiled yet another terrorist attack in Kharkiv. Following pre-emptive measures, two Russian agents who were planning an explosion in the city centre have been detained.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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What is known about the preparations for the attack?

According to the case file, the suspects had manufactured a homemade bomb, which they intended to plant in the centre of Kharkiv and detonate remotely during the busiest time of the day.

In the event of a bloody terrorist attack, the Russians hoped to provoke panic in Kharkiv in order to destabilise the socio-political situation in the frontline city.

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Arrest

SSU officers uncovered the hostile intentions in time and detained the agents in the regional centre whilst they were assembling the bomb in a rented flat.









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Who were the Russian agents?

As the investigation established, the terrorist attack was being prepared by a local married couple of drug addicts who came to the attention of the ruscists while looking for "money for a fix" on Telegram channels.

After being recruited, the suspects received instructions from their Russian handler on how to make a homemade explosive device (HED) using readily available materials.

In the next stage, the agents identified the target of the planned terrorist attack and "agreed" it with the ruscists.

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