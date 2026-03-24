Terrorist attack in Bucha: suspect Tymchenko remanded in custody until 21 May

The Solomyansky District Court has imposed a pretrial restraint on a suspect in the terrorist attack in Bucha, which left two law enforcement officers injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to Suspilne.

What is known?

The prosecution requested that 21-year-old Bohdan Tymchenko be held in custody without the possibility of bail.

The suspect stated that he was under constant pressure from a representative of the Russian intelligence services, who threatened him and his family. Because of this, he was afraid to report his actions to Ukrainian law enforcement authorities.

Read more: Perpetrator of terrorist attack in Bucha was promised 25,000 hryvnias for each explosion, - police

The man asked the court to impose house arrest as a preventive measure. He explained that he needs to care for his grandmother, who has vision problems.

Subsequently, the court ruled that Tymchenko be remanded in custody until May 21 without setting bail.

What happened before?