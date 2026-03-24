ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9146 visitors online
News Terrorist attacks in Ukraine
1 907 6

Terrorist attack in Bucha: suspect Tymchenko remanded in custody until 21 May

Terrorist attack in Bucha: a preventive measure has been imposed on the suspect

The Solomyansky District Court has imposed a pretrial restraint on a suspect in the terrorist attack in Bucha, which left two law enforcement officers injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to Suspilne.

What is known?

The prosecution requested that 21-year-old Bohdan Tymchenko be held in custody without the possibility of bail.

The suspect stated that he was under constant pressure from a representative of the Russian intelligence services, who threatened him and his family. Because of this, he was afraid to report his actions to Ukrainian law enforcement authorities.

Read more: Perpetrator of terrorist attack in Bucha was promised 25,000 hryvnias for each explosion, - police

The man asked the court to impose house arrest as a preventive measure. He explained that he needs to care for his grandmother, who has vision problems.

Subsequently, the court ruled that Tymchenko be remanded in custody until May 21 without setting bail.

What happened before?

  • It was previously reported that on the morning of March 23, an explosion of an unknown object occurred near an apartment building in Bucha.
  • It was also reported that a 21-year-old suspect had been detained. There is information about other individuals involved.

Author: 

Kyiv region (973) terrorist attack (514) pretrial restriction (177) Buchanskyy district (89) Bucha (24)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 