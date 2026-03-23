Perpetrator of terrorist attack in Bucha was promised 25,000 hryvnias for each explosion, - police

Law enforcement authorities identified and detained a suspect believed to be involved in the explosions in Bucha less than two hours after the incident. According to the investigation, Russian intelligence services promised him a reward of 25,000 hryvnias for each explosion.

This was reported by Andriy Kravchuk, head of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Kyiv Regional Police, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Read more: Terrorist attack in Bucha: Two explosions rock city, law enforcement officers injured. VIDEO

Details

According to him, the suspect turned out to be a 21-year-old local resident who is currently making incriminating statements.

He was detained during the course of professional operations carried out by police officers and SSU agents. The investigation is currently ongoing," Kravchuk said.

The suspect’s actions have been charged under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act). The penalty for this offense ranges from 15 years to life imprisonment.

Read more: SSU prevented new terrorist attack in centre of Rivne. PHOTOS

The motive is money

According to preliminary reports, the man was to receive 25,000 hryvnias for each explosion—a total of 50,000 hryvnias. According to Kravchuk, the motive was money.

Information regarding the suspect’s possible blackmail is currently being investigated.

What preceded?

It was previously reported that on the morning of March 23, an unknown object exploded near an apartment building in Bucha.

It was also noted that a 21-year-old suspect had been detained. There are reports of others involved.

Read more: Terrorist attack in Bucha: 21-year-old suspect detained. Information available on others involved. PHOTO