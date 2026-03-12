SSU prevented new terrorist attack in centre of Rivne. PHOTOS

The Security Service prevented another attempt by ruscists to carry out a terrorist attack in Rivne.

Thanks to proactive measures, the SSU caught a Russian agent red-handed as he planted a homemade bomb near a café in the central park and then tried to flee the scene, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to the case file, the Russian Federation's orders were carried out by a drug-addicted resident of Zhytomyr who had been recruited by the enemy. The suspect came to the attention of the Russians while looking for "money for a dose" on Telegram channels.

The occupiers then "sent" the recruited agent to Rivne. There, he settled in a rented apartment, where, following the instructions of Russian special services, he made a homemade explosive device (HED).

It has been established that the perpetrator disguised the explosives in a saucepan and equipped it with nuts to increase its destructive power.

After planting the IED, the occupiers planned to remotely detonate it using a call to a mobile phone that was attached to the bomb.

According to the case file, the suspect wore a military uniform for the sake of secrecy when he was heading to the site of the planned terrorist attack.

During a search, a smartphone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized from him.

Investigators from the Security Service informed the defendant that he was suspected of several offences under the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

aiding and abetting in the preparation of a terrorist act, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy;

illegal manufacture of explosives or explosive devices.

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Comprehensive measures were carried out by SSU officers in the Rivne region under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office.







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