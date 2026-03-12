SSU drones attacked "Tikhoretsk" OPS in Krasnodar Krai, - sources. VIDEO

Drones belonging to the SSU's "Alpha" Special Operations Centre struck infrastructure at the "Tikhoretsk" oil pumping station in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing sources.

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Details

The Tikhoretsk oil hub is one of the largest oil transshipment points in southern Russia. It houses a large oil depot and terminal, which play an important role in the logistics of Russian fuel and petroleum products.

A large-scale fire broke out after the facility was hit. Fuel tanks are likely to be on fire.

The Russian authorities have confirmed the attack on the OPS. Twenty-six pieces of equipment have been deployed to extinguish the fire.

The SSU noted that this attack was a significant blow to the enemy's oil logistics.

Read more: Drones attacked oil depot in Krasnodar Krai of Russia

What preceded it?

Russian social media reported that drones attacked the "Tikhoretsk-Nafta" oil and gas company in Tikhoretsk. Temporary restrictions were imposed at Krasnodar airport due to the threat of drones.

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