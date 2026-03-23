Terrorist attack in Bucha: Two explosions rock city, law enforcement officers injured. VIDEO

This morning, March 23, an unknown object exploded near an apartment building in Bucha.

This was reported on Telegram by Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Law enforcement officers were injured

As reported, the explosion damaged the windows of the building. Shortly thereafter, another explosion occurred nearby, caused by an unknown device. As a result, two law enforcement officers were injured. The victims were hospitalized; according to preliminary information, their condition is moderate, and their lives are not in danger. Further treatment will be outpatient, with no need for hospitalization.

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The investigation is ongoing

All necessary emergency services—police, bomb disposal experts, and rescue workers—are on the scene. The area has been cordoned off, and a search is underway to check for other explosive devices.

"I ask residents to be as vigilant as possible. If you find any suspicious or unknown objects, under no circumstances should you approach them or attempt to move them yourself. Immediately report such findings to the police or by calling 101 or 102," urged the regional governor.

The situation is under control. Additional information will be provided once all the details have been clarified.

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Police data

According to the regional police, officers from the Kyiv region are on the scene of a terrorist attack in the Bucha district. Today at 5:35 a.m., the 112 emergency hotline received a report from a resident of Bucha about an explosion that occurred on the street. The blast wave damaged the windows of her home.

Police officers, State Emergency Service rescuers, and Kyiv region police bomb disposal experts quickly arrived at the scene. Law enforcement officers immediately cordoned off the area in accordance with the protocol for responding to terrorist threats and warned residents of the danger of a secondary explosion.

"While responding to the call, another explosion occurred at the scene," law enforcement officials added.

The police urge citizens to strictly comply with law enforcement requirements regarding established restrictions on access and movement within the designated area. Specialized services continue to work at the scene and investigate all circumstances.