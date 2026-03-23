Terrorist attack in Bucha: 21-year-old suspect detained. Information available on others involved. VIDEO+PHOTO

A 21-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a terrorist attack in Bucha, Kyiv Oblast. Proceedings have been initiated.

This was announced by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, reports Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The report of the explosion came in at 5:34 a.m.

"A homemade explosive device had been planted near a residential building. After emergency services and law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and were conducting initial investigative actions, a second explosion occurred at around 7:35," the statement said.

The first explosive device had been planted under a bench near a high-rise building. The explosion shattered windows and damaged the façade and gas mains. A fire was successfully prevented.



According to preliminary data, the second device was also located nearby and was detonated remotely.

Arrest

The perpetrator – a Ukrainian citizen born in 2004 – was subsequently identified and arrested. Investigators also have information about other individuals involved in this crime. Measures are ongoing to identify and arrest them.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched.

The Prosecutor General noted that the events in Bucha are not isolated incidents.

"In recent months, similar terrorist attacks and attempts to carry them out have been recorded in Lviv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Mykolaiv and Odesa. The common features of these crimes are: homemade explosive devices, remote detonation, coordination via messaging apps and the recruitment of perpetrators.



The prosecution authorities believe that this constitutes systematic subversive activity by Russian special services, aimed at attacks against law enforcement, the military and civil security within the country," he concluded.

The police reported that the detainee said he had met an unknown person through a computer game. After some time, the new acquaintance began to blackmail the young man.

Read more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s night-time attack on Brovary: businesses, homes and transport damaged. PHOTO

What preceded this?

It was previously reported that on the morning of 23 March, an unknown object exploded near a block of flats in Bucha.

See more: Fire at warehouse near Kyiv: rescue workers are on scene. VIDEO+PHOTOS