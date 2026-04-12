Russians killed three of their own soldiers, whom they mistook for wounded Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters, - 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade. VIDEO 18+

The command of the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade decided to test the enemy’s compliance with the ceasefire by sending Russian prisoners of war, dressed in neutral uniforms, on a test evacuation. The enemy spotted the group and targeted their own soldiers with FPV drones, resulting in the deaths of all three.

This is stated in a reportby the 24th Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo, according to Censor.NET.

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Russians killed the wounded

"During the declared ceasefire, the wounded servicemen were being evacuated (withdrawn) from the frontline positions in Chasov Yar. They were moving from the line of contact to the rear, unarmed, showing signs of receiving medical care, and carrying walking sticks — in accordance with the conventions and terms of the ceasefire. The incident was captured on video. The enemy detected and attacked the wounded using FPV drones. All three were killed. The evacuation was unsuccessful. The enemy did not observe the ceasefire," the brigade reported.

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Read more: Ukraine will ensure ceasefire, but reserves right to strike if Russia prepares to launch assault, — General Staff

The occupiers killed their own

As noted by the 24th Mechanised Brigade, to ensure the safe medical evacuation of their personnel, the command decided to dress the Russian invaders, captured the previous day, in neutral uniforms and conduct a trial evacuation first.

The aim was to check whether the enemy would honour its own promises regarding the ‘Easter truce’.

In this way, the Russians killed their own soldiers:

Staff Sergeant Stanislav Zhuravlev (5th Motorised Rifle Company of the 2nd Motorised Rifle Brigade, 70th Motorised Rifle Division of the Russian Armed Forces);

Private Alexander Choshev (74th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the 6th Motorised Rifle Division of the Russian Armed Forces);

Junior Sergeant Andriy Zahrebin (9th Assault Company of the 3rd Motorised Rifle Brigade, 26th Motorised Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces).

"They are destroying their own! The command of the Russian Federation’s 70th Motorised Rifle Division knows no honour. And is not even capable of fulfilling the promises of its ‘leader’," added the Ukrainian military.