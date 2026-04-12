Kremlin says war will continue after Easter: "Territorial differences amount to few kilometres"
The Kremlin claims that the territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia allegedly amounts to just a few kilometres, and that hostilities will continue followingthe so-called ‘Easter truce’.
This was reported by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media.
What does Peskov say?
"The territorial disputes between Russia and Ukraine amount to a few kilometres," the Russian dictator’s spokesperson asserts.
He also noted that lasting peace could be achieved right now, but for this to happen, he said, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must apparently make the necessary decisions.
"Until Zelenskyy plucks up the courage and takes responsibility for his decisions, the special operation will continue," Peskov assured.
He also added that the Easter truce is supposedly a "humanitarian gesture on Putin’s part", and that Easter is a holiday revered by both Russians and Ukrainians.
What preceded
- As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that the Ukrainian side is ready for a ceasefire over the Easter holidays.
- For its part, the Kremlin stated that it had not seen a clear initiative in the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding an "Easter truce".
- Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has agreed to an Easter truce. It will be in effect from the evening of 11 April until the end of 12 April.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine has repeatedly stated its readiness to take reciprocal steps regarding a ceasefire. According to him, Kyiv had previously proposed a truce for the duration of the Easter holidays.
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