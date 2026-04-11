Zelenskyy on Easter truce: Ukraine will respond in kind

Today, the Ukrainian side outlined the parameters for responding to possible violations of the ceasefire by the Russian army.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What does Zelenskyy say?

"We all understand who we're dealing with. Ukraine will adhere to the ceasefire and respond in kind. If there are no Russian attacks in the air, on land, or at sea, there will be no response from us," he said.

Read more: Ukraine’s proposal for ceasefire for Easter remains, we have forwarded request to US, - Zelenskyy

According to the head of state, the Ukrainian army is prepared for any developments on the front lines.

"Ukraine has repeatedly proposed various ceasefire formats to Russia, and we believe that Easter should be a time of peace and safety. A ceasefire on Easter could also mark the beginning of real progress toward peace—we have put forward a corresponding proposal," added Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy also discussed with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine the procedures for Ukrainian units to follow under the ceasefire. In addition, information regarding the reciprocal nature of our actions and the possible extension of the ceasefire beyond Easter was conveyed to the Russian side.

Read more: Ukrainian military experts destroyed Iranian drones in Middle East – Zelenskyy

What led up to