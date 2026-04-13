Drone operators of 38th Regiment down 19 Shaheds in one day with STING interceptors. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 38th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment named after General-Khorunzhy Yurii Tiutiunnyk took down 19 Russian Shaheds in a single day.
As reported by Censor.NET, the pilots used STING interceptor drones by Wild Hornets to destroy the enemy targets.
"Such figures are already becoming routine for them, and when other types of enemy UAVs are taken into account, the number is significantly higher," the comments under the video published by Wild Hornets say.
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