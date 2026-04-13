Unarmed ruscist with cigarette in his mouth fails to flee FPV drone of 68th Brigade. VIDEO
Fighters from the Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush eliminated a Russian occupier as he tried to flee from an FPV drone.
According to Censor.NET, while conducting a combat patrol in their area of responsibility, the pilots spotted the enemy, who was unarmed and had a cigarette in his mouth, trying to avoid being hit, but to no avail.
As a result, the invader failed to evade the strike and was roasted, cigarette and all, by an attack UAV of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.
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