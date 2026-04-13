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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupiers Drone operators
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Unarmed ruscist with cigarette in his mouth fails to flee FPV drone of 68th Brigade. VIDEO

Fighters from the Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush eliminated a Russian occupier as he tried to flee from an FPV drone.

According to Censor.NET, while conducting a combat patrol in their area of responsibility, the pilots spotted the enemy, who was unarmed and had a cigarette in his mouth, trying to avoid being hit, but to no avail.

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As a result, the invader failed to evade the strike and was roasted, cigarette and all, by an attack UAV of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

Watch more: Drone operators of 38th Regiment down 19 Shaheds in one day with STING interceptors. VIDEO

Watch more: Omega special forces drone simultaneously eliminates occupier and survives enemy FPV drone attack. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12198) elimination (7633) drones (4953) 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade (75)
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