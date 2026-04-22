Day in Kharkiv region: over 20 settlements under attack by Russian Federation, one person killed, dozens injured. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, on 21 April 2026, the city of Kharkiv and 22 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy attack.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Synyehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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There are casualties and injuries

As noted, one person was killed and 20 people were injured as a result of the shelling.

In the village of Zolochiv, a 58-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were injured; in the village of Hubarivka, Bohodukhiv district, two men aged 28 and 40 were injured; in the town of Bohodukhiv, women aged 46, 83, 18, 33 and 66, and men aged 74 and 55 were injured; in the village of Lozova, Bohodukhiv community, a 38-year-old and a 78-year-old woman were injured; in the village of Semeniv Yar, Bohodukhiv district, people aged 42, 64 and 40, a 54-year-old man and two 2-year-old girls were injured; in the village of Cherkaski Tyshky, Tsyrkuny district, a 56-year-old man was killed and a 69-year-old man was wounded.

The enemy attacked the Shevchenkivskyi, Slobidskyi, and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv with UAVs.

What weapons did the occupiers use?

According to the Regional Military Administration, the enemy actively used various types of weaponry in the Kharkiv region:

2 UAVs;

4 Geran-2 UAVs;

30 "Molniya" UAVs;

3 FPV drones;

58 UAVs (type to be confirmed).

Read on Censor.NET: The enemy attacked Bohodukhiv: three women were injured. PHOTOS

Consequences

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

in Kharkiv, an administrative building and a garage were damaged;

In the Bohodukhiv district, garages, 13 private houses, a fence, 4 administrative buildings, power lines, 6 shops, a bus station, a café, a bank, a petrol station, a civilian enterprise (Bohodukhiv), 2 private houses (Koziyivka village), a petrol station (Hubarivka village), 2 administrative buildings, power lines, 5 cars, an apartment block, a civilian enterprise, a community centre (Zolochiv settlement), a petrol station (Musiyky village), a community centre, a post office (Pysarivka village), a lorry (Tsapivka village), a car (Karasivka village), power lines (village of Bratenytsia, village of Novoukrainka, village of Klenove), a private house, a farm building, a car, 2 motorcycles (village of Lozova), a private house, farm buildings (village of Semeniv Yar);

in the Kupiansk district, a private house (village of Prykolotne), a private house (village of Lebedivka), an administrative building (village of Velykyi Burluk), a private house, and 3 farm buildings (village of Myropillia) were damaged;

in the Izium district, an administrative building, a garage and a car were damaged (Izium);

in the Kharkiv district, a private house was damaged (village of Cherkaski Tyshky).







Read: Late at night, the Russians attacked Kharkiv: three people injured