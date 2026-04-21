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News Photo Shelling of Kharkiv region
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Enemy attacked Bohodukhiv: three women injured. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 21 April, Russian forces launched another attack on Bohodukhiv in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

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"As a result of UAV shelling, a 46-year-old woman sustained injuries, whilst an 18-year-old and an 83-year-old woman suffered acute stress reactions. Medical staff are providing them with the necessary assistance," the statement reads.

Two residential buildings and an outbuilding were damaged. Specialist services are dealing with the aftermath of the shelling.

Consequences of the attack

A woman was injured in Bogodukhiv as a result of a UAV strike,
A woman was injured in Bogodukhiv as a result of a UAV strike,

See more: Russian night-time attack on Velykyi Burluk: 3 casualties. PHOTOS

What led up to it?

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops deployed dozens of UAVs and drones in the Kharkiv region. In Bohodukhiv, men aged 64, 45 and 43 were injured.

The attack also damaged two private homes, a petrol station, two cars, power lines, a residential care home, a greenhouse and a shop

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drone (2586) shoot out (16997) Kharkiv region (1590) Bohodukhivskyy district (111) Bohodukhiv (23)
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