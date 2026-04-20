Russian night-time attack on Velykyi Burluk: 3 casualties. PHOTOS
Overnight, Russian invaders launched a drone attack on Velykyi Burluk in the Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
"As a result of the strikes, a large-scale fire broke out in the house, covering an area of 200 square metres. Unfortunately, three residents were injured," the statement said.
State Emergency Service rescuers worked in extremely difficult conditions under the threat of further strikes to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighbouring homes. State Emergency Service medics provided the necessary assistance to the victims.
Consequences of the attack
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