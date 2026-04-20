ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8676 visitors online
News Shelling of Kharkiv region
1 254 0

Russia attacked Kharkiv: two strikes recorded in Osnovianskyi district

UAVs attacked Kharkiv

Late on Sunday evening, April 19, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

According to the mayor, two UAV strikes were recorded in the Osnovianskyi district of the city. Details regarding the damage and possible casualties are being clarified.

This news story is being updated.

Earlier, it was reported that on the same day, the Russian army fired on the city of Izium in the Kharkiv region using multiple launch rocket systems. Three civilians were injured as a result of the attack.

Author: 

shoot out (17007) Kharkiv (1594) attack (676) Terekhov Ihor (120) Kharkiv region (1596) Kharkivskyy district (487)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 